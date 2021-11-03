U2 just came out of their hiatus to offer new music for the upcoming animated film "Sing 2."

Three years after U2 "went away," the group came back with "Your Song Saved My Life," which will serve as the soundtrack of the new film in December.

Bono also joined the voice cast members of the flick after scoring the role of rock & roll-singing lion, Clay Calloway. The new song was reportedly inspired by Bono's list "60 Songs That Saved My Life" that he made in 2020 to celebrate his 60th birthday.

In an interview with EW, "Sing 2" director Garth Jennings revealed that "Your Song Saved My Life" plays during the end credits of the animated film.

"It's just full of so much emotion and heart... It just says, 'OK, here's how we want your audience to feel as they leave the cinema,'" the showrunner went on.

"Your Song Saved My Life" follows the band's 2018 LP "Songs Of Experience" and 2019 single "Ahimsa" with AR Rahman.

Aside from the new song, "Sing 2" will also reportedly flaunt several U2 hits' renditions, like "Where the Streets Have No Name" and "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of."

The film's cast members, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Nick Kroll, and Taron Egerton recorded the songs already. Meanwhile, Bono and Johansson also collaborated for U2's "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" for the movie.

U2 Once Hinted Potential Disbandment

Before their return this year, U2 broke fans' hearts when they seemingly announced their breakup during their tour.

At that time, Bono said he was suffering from a "complete loss of voice," although he was cleared by his doctor. Instead of saying "see you again," the frontman closed their performance with alarming words.

"We've been on the road for quite some time; just going on 40 years, and this last four years have been really something very special for us. We're going away now..." he said in 2018.

In one of his final interviews that year, Bono told The Times that U2's Innocence + Experience tour had been "particularly demanding." Previously, he reportedly could meet people in between shows. But when they launched the 2018 tour, they lost their track already.

With their recent return, it is safe to say that they are not going anywhere.

