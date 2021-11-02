Will BTS fans hear wedding bells soon after a fan proposed to J-Hope?

One member of BTS fandom was luckily noticed by J-Hope and even answered her marriage proposal on the platform.

On Sunday, the BTS member answered over 60 posts on WeVerse. One post came from a fan who asked him to marry him once she becomes an actress.

BTS WeVerse Translation's Instagram account shared a screenshot of the conversation and added a translation on the caption.

The fan in question reportedly wrote, "Oppa my dream is to be an actor if my dream comes true, marry me when you see me kkk Just kidding, I just hope you will wish me well."

Meanwhile, J-Hope low-key accepted her marriage proposal as he hoped for her to become an excellent star. However, some fans also said that the K-pop idol rejected the offer by wishing the fan to succeed in the industry.

J-Hope's hilarious interaction with the fan came after BTS members also received multiple marriage proposals from fans.

ARMYs Want to Marry BTS Members

BTS fans have jokingly expressed their desire to marry the members multiple times.

In June, the K-pop supergroup held a V Live broadcast where the seven members talked about their new song. V suddenly read one of the fans' messages, saying, "Yoongi marry me."



Suga, who was drinking his water at that time, suddenly stopped and caused the members to burst out laughing.

Meanwhile, when members Jin and RM went live to chat with their fans, one ARMY left a comment that read, "Please tell Taehyung to marry me." Jin responded by sending a congratulatory message to the fan and V.

Meanwhile, RM also congratulated them and even claimed they would give him a fridge as a gift.

The Latest On BTS

Aside from giving fan services, BTS gifted its fans with their new 2022 Seasons Greetings video.

On BANGTANTV's YouTube channel, the agency shared a preview of the K-pop idols turning into villains for their new 2022 project. The over 3-minute video shows the members playing different roles - RM as Mad Scientist, Jin as Shadow Hacker, Suga as Gray Pianist, J-Hope as Mystic Strategist, Jimin as Alley Cat, V as Fate Reader, and Jungkook as Action-taker.

The video already reached 6 million views and earned approval from fans who feel hyped to see them in new characters.

One fan left a comment on YouTube and said, "Kim Seokjin is on a different level. He totally stands out despite the fact the he wears the least make up and the simplest clothes."

"HELP I CAN'T BREATHE THEIR VISUALS ARE LITERALLY B R E A T H - T A K I N," another added.

