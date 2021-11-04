Avril Lavigne just dropped the biggest announcement on her Instagram while also surprising her fans about the possibility of releasing new music.

On Wednesday, the Pop Punk Queen herself revealed the news of her new management under Travis Barker's label DTA records with a photo sequence of her signing the papers and celebrating with the drummer.

Lavigne had uploaded several photographs of her and Barker popping open and spraying bottles of expensive champagne, holding similar-looking cakes with icing on them that reads "DTA." And then, rather than eating it, they ended up smashing each other's faces with the confectionery.

Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker Celebrates

The "My Happy Ending" singer had captioned the post with "Let's f-ck shit up! Just signed a record contract [with] Travis Barker's record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?"

According to Hello Magazine, supporters of Avril flooded her with explosive comments answering her question such as "YES FINALLY," "Yes, drop it QUEEN!!!" and "YES PLEASE DO WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR SO LONG WE DESERVE IT."

The influx of positive and congratulative replies didn't stop the starlet as she continued to tease her fans by saying, "So excited to release this new music," under her post's comment section. Fans are now expecting an official statement from the artist about a comeback album after this.

The publication also mentioned that Lavigne has been on hiatus for a while now. The last original material she featured in as the lead artist had been in 2019 with her "Head Above Water" album.

A New Chapter for Avril

However, ever since getting in touch with her longtime friend and frequent collaborator, the musician has been more active in the music scene once again.

Lavigne shared her recent adventures with the Blink 182 member- specifically appearing as part of his Halloween series concerts. The artist has been actively promoting herself on social media. She updated her Instagram with snippets of the Halloween performance and interview she had done with Spotify, where she was dressed on a black-and-white mini dress with a skeleton graphic print.

An article written by iHeart reported that Travis also joined in the celebration with his own Instagram post. The music label owner recorded himself and the "Sk8r Boi" singer widely shaking the already popped open bottles of champagne in the boomerang clip.



The drummer simply captioned the post with a short welcome message to the singer and tagged her and DTA record in it.

