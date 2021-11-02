The Brooklyn-based funk group Turkuaz announced the departure of their seven members, and their front-of-the-house engineer, leaving two of them behind.

According to Live For Life Music, the news regarding their departure was made through their official social media page, captioning, "We have made the difficult decision to step away from Turkuaz."

Craig Brodhead, Chris Brouwers, Mikey Carubba, Shira Elias, Sammi Garett, Greg Sanderson, Josh Schwartz, and touring crew member Zach Fichter announced that they're going through their separate ways.

Turkuaz's Final Statement

Their message started by stating, "We have spent the last several years traveling the world together with the intention of spreading love and joy through our music. During that time, we have grown together as a family, and we've learned how to love and support each other through both the best and worst of times."



The group shared their gratitude for the number of opportunities they had to perform for the past years, formed in 2008. "We thank you for respecting our privacy in this matter, and for your continued support. We are very excited to share the many projects that we've all been working on - there are some truly amazing things to come," they concluded.

The note was signed by the members who planned to change ways, which left the group with guitarist/vocalist Dave Brandwein and bassist Taylor Shell.

READ ALSO: BTS 'Butter' Up For Another Challenge With 2022 Grammy Awards? Here's How Fans Reacted After Confirmed Submission

'This Is Not The End'

A few hours after the group created the first post, a new note came from Brandwein addressing what would happen to the band from now on.



According to the vocalist, any of their upcoming tour dates "will not be happening as planned," trimming down their tour stops.

Brandwein's note also indicated, "With a heavy heart, we regret to say that the future of Turkuaz is uncertain. Taylor and I respect the decision of our former bandmates to pursue their individual artistic endeavors. We love and appreciate all of our fans so much."

"This is not the end of our artistic journeys. There is more to come. In the meantime, thank you for your support and the respect of our privacy as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they concluded.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Concert A Coming Out Party? Singer Adored For This One Act He Did On Tour [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.