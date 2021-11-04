Since they were seen hanging together over Halloween weekend, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson haven't been able to keep the romance rumors at bay.

While there's no proof that their encounters and hangouts are romantic in nature, Kim's friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have lately expressed their thoughts on the prospect of the reported pair getting together.

Kim is close to both John and Chrissy, and they allegedly reached out to her when Kanye West's divorce became public and even defended her decision to do so. Meanwhile, the singer of "Ordinary People" is said to be pals with Kanye.

TMZreporters questioned John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the reality behind rumours that Kim and Pete are a true couple during a recent outing in California.

Both claimed to have no idea what was going on between them, but the cookbook author speculated on what may have drew the KKW Beauty entrepreneur to the "Saturday Night Live" star.

While John believes that a female wouldn't want to fall in love with a hilarious person like Pete Davidson, Chrissy believes that it was his sense of humor that charmed Kim.

Chrissy told TMZ, "Funny guys do a lot. Look at John - he's hysterical."

John then quipped, "I'm hysterical. Who wouldn't want to be in love with a funny guy? "

The pair claimed they wouldn't mind going on a double date with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian when approached by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, the nature of Pete Davidson's and Kim Kardashian's connection is unknown at this time, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are delighted for them.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Mom Demands $650K From Star's Estate Hours Before Explosive Revelation

The Strange Way John Legend's Wife Dealt With Jack's Death

Chrissy Teigen's unusual approach of dealing following the death of their baby boy last year went viral last week.

The Sports Illustrated model revealed to Scary Mommy that she and John take Jack's ashes on family vacations.

She revealed, "Whether we go on a vacation or something, [Luna and Miles] always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up. And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.'"

Despite the tragedy, it appears that their family is doing well. For Halloween, the family of four dressed up as "The Addams Family."

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Wife A Gold Digger? Nicole Young Demands More Money Despite Getting Spousal Support Already

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.