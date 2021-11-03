Britney Spears' mother is said to have requested over half a million dollars.

According to court records acquired by Radar Online, Lynne Spears is seeking $650,000 from her daughter's estate in order to cover her mounting legal bills.

The mother of three argues that her "Baby One More Time" hitmaker daughter should pay for her conservatorship attorney bills.

After getting "concerned" about how the pop singer was being handled under her conservatorship, Lynne allegedly recruited Jones Swanson from a Louisiana legal company.

She engaged the law firm after receiving a recommendation from a friend who claimed to have dealt with similar challenges.

Britney Spears' mother "gave an unsettling tale of her daughter's life and the excessive limitations under which she suffered, including some as significant as being evicted from her house and not being permitted to travel to Louisiana for a Spears family Christmas," according to the documents.

Britney was under constant surveillance, according to Lynne, and she was only allowed little allowances, an ancient phone that wasn't even a smartphone, and her excursions were restricted.

She was also concerned that because her daughter couldn't drive, she wouldn't be able to have guests to her mansion without her permission, even if they were her boyfriend.

Lynne also made it appear as though she was Britney Spears' rescuer, yet she neglected to address it from the start of the conservatorship.

Aside from Swanson, they also hired another attorney, Yasha Bronshyen, who supposedly assisted them and began to work right once on helping Britney break free from her father, Jamie Spears.

"It is because Lynne's counsel questioned Jamie's ability to stay as conservator of the person and indicated the lack of checks and balances over his service," according to court documents.

They further alleged that in 2019, open and honest talks regarding reducing Jamie's role in the conservatorship took place.

Lynne's cost for Swanson was over $800K, but they applied a 40% reduction, bringing the total down to $504K. In the meanwhile, Bronshyen's legal bills are $146K, which is why Lynne is seeking $650K.

Britney Spears Puts Own Mom on Blast

Lynne Spears' latest demand was made before Britney made some surprising accusations about her mother, who is said to be the brains behind her whole conservatorship.

Britney stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that her mother came up with the concept. Lynne "ruined my life," she continued, adding she will "never get those years back."



