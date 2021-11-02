Dr. Dre and his former wife, Nicole Young, are still fighting over money and legal matters.

Nicole recently stated that she does not have the financial means to pay the legal bills associated with her acrimonious divorce from the music entrepreneur.

Nicole Young requested $4.05 million from Andre Romelle Young in legal documents acquired by Radar Onlineto assist finance the $1 billion divorce litigation and its mounting expenses.

She has already requested $551k in legal expenses for the period of July 2021 to September 2021, but the 51-year-old is now requesting more.

She'll need an extra $3.5 million for other costs, $100k to investigate Dr. Dre's finances, and $215k to appeal the case's rulings.

Dr. Dre, with whom Nicole had been married for 24 years, allegedly proceeded to subject her to "emotional, physical, and financial abuse," according to Nicole.

"Since the start of these proceedings, Andre - whose net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars - has armed himself with a huge, costly team of attorneys from various companies," according to court filings.

Nicole went on to claim that she is entitled to "half of the estate" from Dr. Dre, claiming that he and his legal team are "using hardball litigation methods" to get the original prenuptial agreement thrown out of the case.

The music producer believes that his ex-wife isn't entitled to half of his fortune since the original prenuptial agreement, which Nicole alleges was torn up during their marriage, spells out exactly what she'll get.

Nicole claimed in the filings that she only had $1 million in her bank account and that her estranged spouse has authority over the rest of their funds.

Nicole Young also stated in court documents that Dr. Dre "has deep and unremitting venom and contempt for Nicole, his wife of over 25 years and the mother of his two children."

'Desperate' Nicole Young

Nicole Young would allegedly be unable to proceed with the divorce if she does not receive the monies she is seeking.

She alleged in the filings that as of September 30, 2021, she owes her lawyers $1.89 million in legal costs.

She even called her predicament "desperate," citing Dr. Dre's estimated net worth of $243 million.

"With hundreds of millions of cash at his disposal, Andre can contribute any amount to a charge without blinking."

