What was supposed to be a fun interaction with fans virtually turned into chaos when one fan continuously rang Monsta X Minhyuk's phone during his broadcast.

On Wednesday, Minhyuk held a live stream through Monsta X's V Live channel as part of his birthday celebration. He was supposed to celebrate peacefully with his fans when he suddenly stopped and looked at his phone, seeing that a fan kept on calling him.

"A Monbebe is calling me right now. Please don't do this. You're not a real Monbebe," he said.

Monbebe is the official fandom name of Starship Entertainment's supergroup.

When he shrugged him once, the sasaeng fan reportedly continued to call him. At one point, viewers already noticed the K-pop idol getting angry when he told the fan to stop calling. He ended up calling the fan an "uninvited guest" who kept on calling him.



Fans immediately expressed their disappointment toward the caller and continuously slammed the unknown fan online.

One fan replied to a news outlet and said, "Poor Minhyuk, on his birthday. Some people are seriously disrespectful. I hope he is still having a great day."

"minhyuk such a positive vibes person for him to get angry and call people out hes probably really really angry," another added.

K-pop Idols Suffering Because Of Sasaeng Fans

Unfortunately, Minhyuk is not the only K-pop idol who experienced such disrespect from a fan. In the past few years, some even went extreme that the K-pop idols suffered from trauma or were rushed to a hospital.

A few years after EXO's debut, a sasaeng rented a van and parked in front of the building where the group had an appearance. The attempted kidnapping caused the agency to be warier of the surroundings where the group went.

BTS also faced the same tragic event while filming in Sweden. When they stopped at a café to relax, a group of sasaeng fans waited for them before chasing the members when they went out of the shop.

Meanwhile, 2PM member Taecyeon once received one of the most troubling letters a fan ever wrote. The letter contained the words "You can't live without me" and reportedly used the blood from her menstrual pad to write it.

