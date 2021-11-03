Some people do not want to hear "All I Want For Christmas" anymore, and Mariah Carey hilariously hit back to the ban.

Ahead of the holiday season, a bar in Dallas already warned people that it would completely ban Carey's song if it would be played before December 1. Fortunately, if people follow it, they would be able to hear it every night throughout the month - but only once.

One of the public images, shared by Kyle Smith, reads, "Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before December 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

The sign, displayed on bar Stoneleigh P's jukebox and has since gone viral, already reached Carey. One social media user retweeted it from Smith and asked, "is this the war on Christmas I've heard about?"



Carey then quote-retweeted the conversation and attached a photo of her from her "Game of War" commercial. She still promoted the song through a festive video on her social media account, sharing how Halloween quickly passed to give way to Christmas trees. The clip in question flaunts the iconic jingle in the background.

Why They Banned Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas"

After the photo went viral, Stoneleigh P's general manager explained why they put the sign on the jukebox and how long they had been doing it.

Laura Garrison told The Washington Post that the playful banning had been there for three to four years already. She added that any song that would be played twice - including Carey's song - would be skipped afterward.

"It's like a family inside joke that went viral," she went on.

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" cannot be canceled even when years have already passed. Last Holiday Season 2020, the song proved that it remains a hit by scoring more milestones.

On December 25, Carey's holiday song officially hit 17.223 million streams on Spotify. It became the streaming service's all-time record for the biggest single-day streams at that time.

The same song garnered 31.4 million US streams and sold over 7,000 downloads during the December 10 week, as reported by Nielsen Music.

