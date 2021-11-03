ENHYPEN member Heesung underwent successful surgery and is said to be recovered from the procedure already.

On Wednesday, the K-pop boy group's label BELIFT LAB disclosed that Heesung was admitted to a medical facility where he received surgery to remove a cyst from his toes. According to the official statement of the agency (via AllKpop), he began to feel pain in one of his right toes during the promotion of ENHYPEN's first studio album.

The K-pop idol then visited a hospital to check his status. After a series of tests, he found out he had an epidermoid cyst.

According to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's official website, an epidermoid cyst is usually a harmless and slow-growing bump that develops under the skin. Usually, it grows on areas with more hair and occurs when an opening of the skin has been blocked or inflamed.

Heesung's physician reportedly advised him to receive timely treatment to prevent the cyst from growing bigger.

On November 1, after ENHYPEN finished its promotions, Heesung finally underwent surgery. The agency assured that the K-pop idol is doing well and currently resting for a week.

Agency Delivered Bad News About ENHYPEN Heesung

Although Heesung is already free from health issues, BELIFT LAB asked for fans' understanding as the K-pop idol can only offer limited participation in the upcoming 2021 ENHYPEN [EN-CONNECT: COMPANION] fan meeting.



The event will happen on November 19, and the singer might still need to get more rest at that time.

"We'll continue to monitor Heeseung's recovery and determine his level of participation by taking doctors' advice into consideration as well as the artist's condition to make sure he's not unnecessarily strained," the agency said.

BELIFT LAB pledged to continue taking care of their artists' health and safety. Once Heesung fully recovers, the company said it would ensure he could join healthy and well.

Following the announcement, fans quickly took their worries to Twitter and sent well wishes to the idol.

One wrote, "no, omg. heesung endured that pain throughout the promotion... you worked hard, our bambi. please take care of yourself, your health is what matters to us more than anything. get well soon."

"Let's all pray for Heesung fast recovery, please rest well our bambi your health and safety is more important we love you," another added.

