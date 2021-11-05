Marília Mendonça, a famous Brazilian singer, has passed away at the age of 26 following a devastating plane crash in West of Minas, Brazil.

According to CNN Brazil, the harrowing accident happened on Friday afternoon. The plane carried four other people, including the pilot, co-pilot, Mendonça's producer, and advisor.

The aircraft crashed down a watercourse in Piedade de Caratinga city in the Rio Doce Valley. (Check out a video from the crash site below)

Per Mirror UK, the 26-year-old star's staff initially said she survived the crash, but they later released a statement confirming her passing.

"With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time." the singer's team wrote.

She was among three of the passengers who tragically died. The outlet reported that Mendonça boarded the plane in Goiânia.

The singer posted a video on Instagram stories moments before the crash. She shared her excitement to her 36.3 million followers as she was about to perform in Minas Gerais.

The fire department also took to Twitter to confirm that a Beech Aircraft crashed in the area of Piedad de Caratinga. There was a strong odor of fuel at the crash scene, but no flames were seen.

Marília Mendonça's Career

Mendonça began composing her songs at the age of 12. She was considered one of the frontrunners of the "feminejo" movement, as men predominantly sang the genre until the early 2000s.

The singer may be young, but it didn't stop her from breaking records. Her career skyrocketed in 2016 after releasing her first album, which included the hit song "Infiel."

"Infiel" became one of the most popular songs in Brazil and snagged a triple-platinum certificate.

She also has a Latin Grammy nomination under her belt for her sophomore album "Realidade."

In 2019, she earned her first Latin Grammy award for her record "Todos os Cantos."

Mendonça also broke the world record for having the most viewers in a YouTube live stream after 3.2 million fans watched her all simultaneously.

She is one of many Brazilian artists that held virtual concerts to raise money for COVID-19 victims.

