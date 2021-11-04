Rapper Jay Z is causing another frenzy on social media as he decided to delete his Instagram account a few days after creating it and become Beyonce's only followed account.

CBS News reported that Shawn Carter, more known by his stage name Jay Z, had just recently joined the photo and video sharing platform on November 2 and had over 1.7 million Instagram followers the following day.

One of the millions of followers that the artist gained was none other than his wife if thirteen years which further broke the internet as they became the only people they followed on their accounts.

Jay-Z becomes the first person to be followed by Beyoncé on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/3iNtcOoaRz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2021

Jay Z Deletes His Account

However, it didn't stop there as everyone started to wonder why the "Empire State of Mind" rapper's account was suddenly gone from the face of the earth, not even a week after its creation. The news outlet mentioned that Carter had managed to upload a single post before deactivating.

The picture turned out to be a promotional movie poster for "The Harder They Fall," which he collaborated with Netflix and helped produce. The musician's single Instagram story also featured a countdown for the film's premiere on the streaming platform.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Beyonce was seemingly excited about her husband's sudden activity on social media and fully supported his project as she was also seen reposting the countdown on her IG story.

Netizens Speculate on Why Jay Z Deleted His Account

Netizens started speculating the various reasons why the rapper would immediately delete his account even after the support and attention that he received from his fans.

One Twitter user said, "JAYZ activated his Instagram for the sole purpose of promoting #TheHarderTheyFall. He fulfilled his contractual agreement and deactivated it. A businessman."

"Y'all are so embarrassing, TF were y'all DMing Jay-Z for him to delete his IG after 1 Day?!!!" another fan proclaimed as more rumors of people telling the artist to delete his account started to spread on other social media platforms.

Y’all are so embarrassing, TF were y’all DMing Jay-Z for him to delete his IG after 1 Day?!!! pic.twitter.com/vUcfUrnVUd — Tina Turtle 🐢 (@tinaqueen_15) November 4, 2021



"The fact Jay-Z had his ig for only 24 hours and then deleted it has me screaming, That man was like... never mind," another person tweeted.

While others found the situation funny and posted memes about it "Jay Z after being on Instagram for two hours," and "Jayz had instagram for 1 day & said."

jayz had instagram for 1 day & said pic.twitter.com/kPOWh9iKXc — Arianna Barron (@_ariannabarron) November 4, 2021



