Sorry, Pete Davidson, but Kanye West still hasn't moved on from Kim Kardashian.

Despite the fact that Kardashian has made it plain that their marriage is over, West insists that he still wants to remain with her.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper criticized "Saturday Night Live" to dramatize their divorce and even claimed that he wants to reunite with his reality star ex in an interview that appeared to have been recorded in October based on his strange haircut.

Kanye West In Divorce Denial

Per West, "SNL" made my wife say "I divorced him" on TV because they simply wanted to get that bar off.

The 44-year-old rapper told Revolt TV's "Drink Champs," "I have never even seen the papers. We're not even divorced."

"They ain't no joke to me," he continued, "My kids want their parents to stay together, and I want us to be together."

The West, whose name was legally changed to Ye just last month, also blamed the media and his ex-team wife's for promoting divorce and instilling ideas for a new show in Kardashian's "ear."

Kim Kardashian has moved on from her relationship with Kanye West.

Despite Kanye West's assertions, Kim Kardashian appears to be moving on, as she has recently spent a lot of time with Pete Davidson.

In early October, Davidson and Kardashian met while she was hosting "Saturday Night Live," and one of the sketches depicted them kissing.

They were photographed holding hands while riding a roller coaster a few weeks later, and they had supper twice in a row this week.

Kanye West 'Not Thrilled'

According to Hollywood Life, the "Donda" rapper is "not delighted" with the new relationship KKW Beauty mogul Pete Davidson is forming.

"Kanye was genuinely put off by Kim holding hands with Pete," one insider told the site.

"He didn't like it at all," they claimed, adding that he requested Kim to "please stop" from showing PDA to anyone until their divorce was official.

In February, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed for divorce from West, but the divorce has yet to be finalized.

Throughout their divorce, they've apparently remained amiable exes, with West assisting Kardashian with her makeup rebranding and the SKIMS inventor openly supporting West in his various listening parties.

