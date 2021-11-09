Seeking excellence and creating huge buzz with his new album release "Broken Promises," KSNS sets himself well on the grids of the music realm.

Music and entertainment industry over the past couple of decades has seen humongous developments and changes over a period of time. The digital transformation that the world has been experiencing has also embedded music sectors into its core as well. Today listeners across the world have developed and liking for different music taste which is much more creative and catchier. Music artists and singers too have been on the tip of their toes to attract the listeners by making it more creative, captivating, and tuneful for all. Also with great rise in number of many online music streaming apps and platforms and emergence of social media sectors, the next gen customer has lot of options to choose from, hence it has become an mandate for singers and music professionals to constantly create unique songs and music. We met one such music artist, Rap and Hip-Hop specialist, KSNS from Orlando, Florida who has making waves with his scintillating tracks and songs, spearheading the American music space with millions of fan and followers.

Being drawn towards the art and craft of music since a kid, KSNS didn't take much time like many of other youngsters in the same age to realize that Music was his ultimate destination and profession to pursue in future. Starting from a tender age of 14 years, KSNS drive and passion for music kept increasing day by day which further propelled him to make mesmerizing songs and music and attract millions of listeners around the world. Initially KSNS uploaded music on YouTube platform in the year 2012 to make his presence strong and create much buzz about him in the industry. Today, KSNS with his soulful and blissful voice and compositions has earned a permanent place in the hearts of the audiences.

With many past huge hits and releases, KSNS is all geared up to release his 5th new studio album "Broken Promises" which contains 20 hard hitting songs and features other artists like Lil Keed, Lil Gotit and more. His music video of his single HWYW (Hate When You Win) was premiered on WorldStarHipHop and currently has over 5 Million plays on YouTube. KSNS has also worked with many different artists like Rich the Kid, DJ Mustard, Zaytoven, Lil Gotit, Lotto Savage, Jose Guapo, Lil Duke, Kirko Bangz, Lil Keed, Dae Dae, Cassius Jay, Uno Savage and More.

"Broken Promises" is available on majority of online music streaming portals like Spotify and Apple music. Do stream Broken Promises @ https://bit.ly/3nsCdK1, subscribe to his YouTube channel @ https://bit.ly/3jvrRHZ and follow him on Instagram @whoksns.

