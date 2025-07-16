Tomorrowland Fire Destroys Main Stage Just Before Festival Starts: What will happen with the Festival?

A day before thousands of ravers were set to descend on Belgium's most iconic music festival and the biggest event for EDM music lovers in the world, Tomorrowlandfaced an unexpected disaster: its legendary Main Stage went up in flames.

On the evening of July 16, 2025, a massive fire erupted at the Tomorrowland site in Boom, Belgium, during final preparations for the festival's first weekend. According to reports from The Sun and Euronews, the fire started during pyrotechnic testing around 6 p.m. local time, quickly consuming the Main Stage's elaborate ice-themed structure.

Thick black smoke poured into the skies over De Schorre park, while emergency services rushed to control the blaze. Drones and police teams assisted in the effort, securing the site and issuing warnings to local residents to keep windows and doors closed. Fortunately, despite over 1,000 crew members working at the scene, no serious injuries were reported.

Photos circulating online show the Main Stage reduced to charred scaffolding, a shocking sight for fans familiar with Tomorrowland's extravagant staging.

The Festival Will Go On

Despite the devastation, Tomorrowland's organizers moved fast to reassure fans: the festival will continue as planned. A statement posted on their official channels confirmed that the DreamVille campsite opens as scheduled on July 17 and that new stage setups are already being implemented.

They also debunked false rumors of a cancellation, calling them outright "fake news."

"Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged. We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident. We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17) as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors.

All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday).

More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible."

Tomorrowland 2025: What's at Stake

This year's edition of Tomorrowland, themed "Orbyz", was set to transport festival-goers into a mystical underground world of ice and glowing crystals. The Main Stage, designed as a massive frozen castle, was intended as the visual centerpiece of the festival's fantasy narrative.

However, Tomorrowland is much bigger than a single stage. The festival spans 16 stages across De Schorre park, welcoming over 400,000 attendees across two weekends: July 18–20 and July 25–27.

ThThe lineup remains one of the strongest in the world of electronic music, featuring artists like Martin Garrix and David Guetta.

Martin Garrix

David Guetta

Armin van Buuren

Swedish House Mafia

Steve Aoki

Fisher

Charlotte de Witte

Anyma

Alok

Eric Prydz

Solomun

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Alan Walker

Amelie Lens

Nicky Romero

...and over 600 artists across both weekends.

This year also marks a record presence of Spanish DJs, including DJ Nano, Abel The Kid, and B Jones, performing on key stages like Planaxis and Coke Studio Rise.

What's Next?

Organizers are now working around the clock to create alternative stage structures and adapt existing stages to accommodate Main Stage acts. Fans can expect:

Updates on revised set times and stage locations will be available via Tomorrowland's app and official website.

Possible reduced visual production for affected headline acts.

for affected headline acts. Same lineup, same energy, just reshuffled.

Most importantly, Tomorrowland has emphasized that DreamVille campers should arrive as planned, with the festival experience set to kick off tomorrow.