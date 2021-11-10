Elton John and his husband David Furnish recently teamed up with Netflix for a new animated series.Elton John successfully made it to the list of 65 people who received an exclusive honor from Prince Charles.

After his historic knighting in 1998, John added more royal honors under his belt by joining Paul McCartney, Stephen Hawking, and Maggie Smith in receiving a unique and new exclusive award from the royal family.

The 74-year-old music icon officially became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour. It is a special award the royal family gives to people who notably made a huge contribution to several industries - arts, science, medicine, or government - for a long period of time.

Only 65 individuals can be part of the group at a time, with Queen Elizabeth II securing a spot in the group.

"Sometimes regarded as a junior class of the Order of Merit (see here), the Order of the Companions of Honour was founded by George V in 1917 to recognise services of national importance. Non-British nationals, including Commonwealth figures, can be honorary members of the Order, and count as additional to the main 65," part of the description says.

John officially joined the Companions of Honour in Her Majesty's list in 2019 after he successfully offered his services to music and charity for years. Prince Charles presented the honor during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The singer shared a photoset on his Instagram page, declaring he officially received the recognition through the Prince of Wales.

Elton John Shares Hope Not Just With Music

While John's music was already powerful enough to inspire people, he extended his help even more by establishing his Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in 1992. He first launched the project in the US before founding another in the UK the following year.

After 29 years, it has already raised over $600 million to support HIV-related projects in at least 55 different countries.

On its official website, EJAF declared its commitment to overcome the stigma and discrimination surrounding the disease.

It has since launched its five priorities from 2020 to 2025: focusing on young people in Africa, LGBT community members, people who use drugs, people in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and the USA.

Meanwhile, EJAF has already created partnerships with different AIDS foundations, including Elizabeth Taylor's program (ETAF), Birmingham AIDS Outreach, Georgia Equality, JASMYN, and Memphis Gay and Lesbian Community Center, among others.

