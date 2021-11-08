Adele gifted all anxious people with an anthem titled "Hold On."

Ahead of Adele's most-awaited return, the singer previewed her song "Hold On" through a nostalgic Amazon holiday commercial.

On Monday, she dropped the video and shared people's stories about living with anxiety.

The short commercial tells the story of a young girl walking through a subway station before a chaotic city appears before her. She then spends her time as usual - meeting her friends, attending her classes, spending her night at a nightclub. However, she notices something is wrong.

"In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic," the voiceover says in the background, before Adele's new single starts playing.

The girl then receives a package from Amazon with a bird feeder, flashing her smile at the end of the clip.



"Hold On" became the second release from Adele's fourth album, following "Eyes On Me" on October 14.

Adele's New Music Update

Before dropping her album, the singer candidly said that she began working on the album three years ago. She revealed that her music got into a different place than she expected.

"Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" she said, as quoted by People.

READ ALSO: TVXQ Comeback As OT5? Changmin Sparks Rumor After Doing THIS

She already revealed the tracklist of her new album, introducing 12 new and three bonus tracks to her fans.

The main songs are "Strangers By Nature," "Easy On Me," "My Little Love," "Cry Your Heart Out," "Oh My God," "Can I Get It," "I Drink Wine," "All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude," "Woman Like Me," "Hold On," "To Be Loved," and "Loved Is A Game."

Meanwhile, the bonus tracks include "Wild Wild West," "Can't Be Together," and "Easy on Me (With Chris Stapleton."

Aside from her new album, Adele also told her fans she will perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022. It will mark her first tours since 2017 - her Adele Live 2016 World Tour. She canceled her final two performances after hurting her vocal cords.

Adele also has a blooming relationship with Rich Paul, months after sparking dating rumors before making their public debut at Game 5 of the NBA Finals months ago.

READ MORE: Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Experts Weigh In On What Went Wrong On Show That Killed 8 People

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.