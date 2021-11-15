The DA set records straight whether Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter, Hannah Price, has died due to a homicide.

Hannah, the 25-year-old stepdaughter of Daughtry, was first found dead on Friday at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. At that time, her family asked for privacy as the investigation remains underway.

However, multiple media outlets claimed over the weekend that Hannah died due to homicide. They also alleged that her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested and entered the Fentress County Jail a few hours after discovering the body.

However, DA Jared Effler dismissed the claims and said that Hannah's cause of death is still being investigated. He added that it would be "premature" to treat it as a homicide days after the Fentress Country Sheriff's Office and the Regional Forensic Center began the investigation.

"No one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price. Once the investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price is complete, authorities will forward their findings to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney General's Office for review," the statement said, as quoted by Fox News.



Hannah's mother, Deanna, seemingly hinted that a weapon was highly likely involved. On Saturday, she shared photos of her daughter and told the public they are currently waiting for autopsy results to find out how she sustained the injuries that led to her death.

Fans Called Out "Immature" People

Following Hannah's death, Daughtry canceled his tours and jetted back to their home. Through a Facebook post, Daughtry confirmed that his shows through November 16 had been rescheduled. He and his band were supposed to visit Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday after performing in Nashville, Providence, Maine, Niagara Falls, and Syracuse this month.

As Daughtry continues to mourn after losing his stepdaughter, some fans expressed their dismay over the cancellation of his shows.

Most people, however, defended him and asked everyone to respect his family amid trying times.

One fan shared a screenshot of the comment and said, "I have rarely ever seen such rude people in my life. They are angry because the Daughtry concert was canceled because Chris Daughtry's daughter literally died.. how can people be so selfish and rude??"

"Someone really said "life happens?" For shame. Prayers to his family," one replied.

It remains unknown when Daughtry will resume his tours and shows.

