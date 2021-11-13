Chris Daughtry dealt with painful news amid his tour as his stepdaughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home.

The Nashville Police Department confirmed the tragic news on Friday, reporting that Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," the singer's representative revealed to People.

The family also asked everyone for privacy as they deal with a dark time in their lives. For now, they assured everyone they would post further details at a later date once they already settled everything.

An investigation into Hannah's death reportedly began.

Hannah's cause of death remains unknown. However, a possible suicide came to limelight as the previous reports about her biological father's suicide reemerged. The October 2018 incident where she was shot in the face also came to the spotlight.



Daughtry shares Hannah with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, whom he married in November 2000. He has three more children from his wife's previous marriage - Griffin, Adalynn Rose, and Noah James.

Colleagues, Friends Pay Tribute To Hannah; Offer Prayer To Daughtry Family

Following the news, friends of the Daughtry family asked everyone for prayers and remembered Hannah's life.

"Please keep Chris Daughtry and Deanna Daughtry in your thoughts. Hannah, their 25-year-old daughter (stepdaughter to Chris) and mother to Liam & Lily was found deceased in her apartment tonight. As most of you know, Chris was one of my clients for numerous years. He loves his family dearly and I know he and Deanna are beyond devastated. My heart aches for them," DeAnna DuPont wrote on Facebook.

Another user, named Timbug Keene, penned, "My heart aches for Deanna and Chris Daughtry. They lost their 25 year old daughter Hannah today. He was a smile and a hug for me, mom and my sister during dads heart surgery and may our prayers help him with open hearts! God bless your family Chris."

Daughtry already began his tour this month, starting at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 3. They went on to perform in Providence, Maine, Niagara Falls, and Syracuse.

Daughtry and his band were supposed to visit Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday. Unfortunately, the singer needed to stop for a moment and remember the life of his stepdaughter.

