Singer-songwriter Peabo J is a prominent R&B artist hailing from Selma, Alabama. With his multiple hits, he's now coming up with an emotional track that he solely dedicated to his deceased grandmother "Now that you're gone".

In his recent interview, he mentioned his relationship with his grandmother, stating how close and pure it was. He had been loved to the core by her since childhood, and the love remained the same even after she died.

To frame and keep it in his heart forever, Peabo J decided to dedicate a song in memory of his late grandmother. He has come up with an emotional track to keep the love alive in his heart for her.

She was and she will be precious to him till he takes his final breath. To listen to his love and emotions for his grandmother, tune in to listen to the new emotional track coming up by Peabo J, 'Now that you're gone'.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/6k4tsqAnRiw9BsYsweTFEN

Website: https://peabojofficial.com/

