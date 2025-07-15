Megan Thee Stallion’s Deleted TikTok Hints at Klay Thompson Romance

Megan Thee Stallion may have just soft-launched her new relationship—with NBA star Klay Thompson.

Over the weekend, the Grammy-winning rapper shared a TikTok video unboxing a collection of Labubu dolls, a popular toy from Hong Kong.

But it wasn't just the rare collectibles that caught fans' attention. Sitting comfortably on someone's lap while opening the gifts, Megan thanked her mystery man, referring to him as "baby" multiple times.

"I cannot believe my man got me these Labubus!" she said excitedly during the clip, Complex said.

Though the man's face was never shown, fans were quick to speculate it was Klay Thompson—especially since the pair were recently spotted vacationing together.

The video also captured a moment when the man tried to speak but was quickly hushed by Megan, adding to the playful mystery.

Megan Thee Stallion via Tik Tok! pic.twitter.com/ogLlWMuSvX — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) July 14, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion Fuels Dating Rumors With Gift-Filled TikTok

The TikTok, which lasted six minutes, was soon deleted, but not before it made its rounds on social media.

The caption read, "Prolly my most annoying TikTok but shout out to my man for my labishas," further fueling speculation about their romance.

The couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship, but signs have been building. TMZ recently reported that Megan and Klay were seen enjoying a tropical getaway, sparking initial dating rumors.

Now, this cozy and playful video appears to add more weight to the story.

Klay Thompson, known for his time with the Golden State Warriors, previously dated actress Laura Harrier.

Megan Thee Stallion has been linked to rappers Pardison Fontaine and Moneybagg Yo in the past.

While Megan hasn't explained why she removed the TikTok, fans continue to share screenshots and clips from the post online. Many are cheering on the rumored couple, pointing out their shared love of quirky gifts and the lighthearted vibe of the video.

Neither Megan's nor Klay's representatives have commented on the video or their relationship.