Taylor Swift did not impress everyone with her "Red (Taylor's Version)," but her fans quickly defended her against malicious comments.

Since Swift dropped her new music, her fans sent warnings to her exes -specifically Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. Although "Red" is clearly about "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor, people also called out Mayer and warned him of the impending bomb Taylor plans to drop soon.

Unfortunately, one Swiftie went overboard and told Mayer to choke on something. To her surprise, the singer saw his DM and replied to his message.

"I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want. I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?" he replied.

The fan, whose name is Alondra, started getting hate messages for being immature. The incident, however, also caused one reporter to blame Swift.

Taylor Swift Is Also A Victim, Say Fans

On Twitter, Digital Culture Insider's reporter, Kat Tenbarge, compared Swift to Adele. She noted that both singers are almost the same age and write songs about heartbreak. However, she said that Swift has been suffering from mud-slinging due to her type of songs.

"Taylor really got the short end of the stick in terms of being the poster child of other women's internalized misogyny AS WELL AS all the same tired misogynistic tropes about women and songwriting and emotions," she went on.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift Win: Pop Star Pays Tribute To Princess Diana By Doing THIS

Meanwhile, a fan hit back and said Swift had been the biggest and saddest victim. In addition, fans said Swift never named any of her exes on her songs, although some music - including "Dear John" - have titles and lyrics that directly mentioned her past lovers.

"Well, she was a kid when she debuted. I don't think there was another way for them to market her, especially as a country artist, & to this day, she's always been sweet. She's never been rude to fans. That's just her," another explained.

Swift has not addressed the recent issues her fans have been involved in. However, despite the recent incident, some fans still send messages to both Gyllenhaal and Mayer.

READ MORE: John Mayer Trends Worldwide After Taylor Swift Dropped' Red (Taylor's Version)' -- Hilarious Reason Revealed

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.