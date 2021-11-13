Taylor Swift had the best way to take revenge on Scooter Braun, and she did it the Princess Diana way.

Swift came back stronger with her "Red (Taylor's Version)" and sparked buzzes that she wore her revenge dress to celebrate her return.

On Thursday, Swift appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," where she donned an off-shoulder black dress similar to what Princess Diana wore in 1994. At that time, royal fans called it a "revenge dress" against Prince Charles soon after the royal princess revealed to the world he got involved in infidelity with Camilla.

Fans of the 31-year-old Grammy winner immediately noted the look's striking resemblance, sharing their excitement online.

One fan said, "There's no doubt about it: Taylor Swift knows how to make a freakin' fashion statement. While stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday evening to chat about the release of her Red."

"taylor's dress tonight on late night seth looked a lot like princess diana's revenge dress... revenge on j*ke gyllenh**l or revenge as in BETTER THAN REVENGE (taylor's version)?! she's nonstop and i'm hear for it," another added.

Taylor Swift wore a dress similar to the “Revenge” dress as homage to Princess Diana, on @LateNightSeth. pic.twitter.com/fk1FjJFPed — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 12, 2021

While Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" is all about the singer's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, some fans suggested that the dress was revenge toward Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun

Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" would not have been possible if Braun still secured the rights over the singer's song.

For what it's worth, the media executive acquired Big Machine Records in June 2019. He ultimately got the rights to Swift's master recordings that were made before leaving the label in 2018.

After learning about the news, Swift shared a post on Tumblr, saying she was not informed about Braun's procurement and never had the chance to buy her music from the company.

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," she wrote, as quoted by ET Online.

The two then embroiled in heated exchanges until Swift said she would just re-record her early music. However, things took a wild turn when he sold her masters to an investment fund.

