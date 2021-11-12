John Mayer will be cooked next after Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" targeted Jake Gyllenhaal.

While fans know "Red" is all about Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, they took their time to warn the next man to be in the spotlight.

On Twitter, Swifties started sharing hilarious tweets about Mayer trying to get away with everything before Swift dropped her new version of "Speak Now." For what it's worth, the album contains several tracks about Mayer - one of which is the hit song "Dear John."

One grabbed a video from TikTok, showing a man throwing rose petals on Swift apartment's porch. The Twitter user playfully said the man was Mayer, saying, "John Mayer was seen throwing rose petals in front of Taylor Swift's apartment in NYC so that she wouldn't come for him in the Speak Now re-recordings."



"i hope john mayer knows that what jake gyllenhaal is going through right now is minor compared to the public crucifixion that's coming for him after speak now tv drops," another said.

What Happened Between John Mayer, Taylor Swift?

Swift famously writes songs about her exes. While some tracks reminisce her time with them, the singer also takes her chance to slam them in the most creative way from time to time.

As for Mayer, Taylor created "Dear John," where she accused him of taking advantage of her when they began dating. The former couple made their relationship official when Taylor was 19 and Mayer was 32. However, only a year later, they called it quits.

READ ALSO: EXO's Kai & BLACKPINK Jennie Back Together? Fans Gush Over Unmatched Connection Between Two Idols

"There are things that were little nuances of the relationship, little hints. Everyone will know, so I don't really have to send out emails on this one," Swift said when asked whether it was indeed about John.

Meanwhile, Mayer opened up to Rolling Stone and revealed he was humiliated by the song. He also claimed he only knew about Swift's feelings after hearing it.

Although it has been years since their relationship ended, Swifties continuously bombarded the singer as they defended Swift.

When the "Gravity" singer first joined TikTok, he struggled to flip the camera to selfie mode. When he asked everyone how to use the platform, fans commented Swift-related comments instead.

READ MORE: Morgan Wallen Offers Unexpected Reaction After CMA Awards Ban & Loss

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.