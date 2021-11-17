Philip Margo, popularly known for being one of the members of "The Tokens" who popularized the song "The Lions Sleep Tonight," has passed away at the age of 79.

According to Daily Mail UK, the musician died over the weekend due to complications from a stroke.

"The Tokens" issued a lengthy statement on Facebook announcing Margo's death. (read the full post below)

"With a final roar we announce the passing of our incredible lion, Philip Margo. Phil died yesterday surrounded by his beloved family," the band wrote.

Margo spent his early days in Brooklyn, New York. His music career started after he and his younger brother Mitch founded the world-renowned group "The Tokens."

After releasing several songs, Margo and the band went on to have numerous gold records, which are known and adored by fans from all over the world.

Their hit tracks include "Tonight I Fell In Love," "Portrait of My Love," "I Hear Trumpets Blow," and more.

The social media post said that the band was a "famiy business" as the Margo brothers continued touring along with other family members.

Their younger sister Maxine worked with the band behind the scenes and was even a part of their National Anthem tour in 1998.

The singer's son, Noah, became the band's drummer for 25 years. His daughter, Neely, also joined the band on several occasions.

His grandchildren, Solomon and Ethan, also had the chance to perform with their grandfather before he passed away.

Aside from having a successful music career with his band, he branched onto Broadway by contributing music and lyrics for renowned musicals.

Margo also became a manager of Robert Guillaume for over a decade during the actor's run in the Emmy award-winning show "Benson."

The singer's early stages of his career were mainly involved in music; he later entered the world of television and movies.

He began writing and producing shows and films for Robert and Gary Coleman. Some of his credits include "The Kid With the 200 I.Q.," "The Fantastic World of D.C. Collins," and many more.

Fans Are Devastated

After the news of Philip Margo's death circulated online, many fans commented on the abovementioned Facebook post to pay tribute and send their deepest condolences.

"He will be missed! So much energy! May his memory be a blessing," one wrote.

"My heart is breaking. My deepest sympathies to the entire Margo family," another one wrote.

"What a guy ..loved his family,his multi-facited career,and life!!! In the Jungle,the lion cries Tonite!" one commented.

