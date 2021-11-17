Louis Tomlinson sets the new world record for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo male artist.

According to the Guinness World Records, the former One Direction member is now a successful record holder in their books after announcing that his 'Live from London' charity concert has accumulated the most viewers during a live-stream performance from a solo male artist.

Can’t get my head round this! Thank you to anyone who watched the stream. Very proud moment!



Faith in the Future https://t.co/iblWz7ErwV — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 16, 2021

Based on the article made by the organization, the online event was streamed on December 12, 2020, using the concert platform- Veeps and from "an unknown venue" in London, United Kingdom. Tomlinson garnered a total viewership of 160,000 people and raised approximately £755,000 or over a million dollars during the concert.

Louis' Charity Concert

"Live from London" had reportedly partnered with four different charities, namely the Crew Nation, the FareShare, the Stagehand, and the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. The latter organization was based in Sheffield, UK.

They immediately distributed the remaining portion of the proceeds that that did not include in the donations to Louis' team, who had accompanied him on his previous world tours but have been unemployed since March 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic affecting the music industry and therefore canceling several concert dates including those from the "Two of Us" singer.

Sources reported that Tomlinson had included 18 songs in his online concert's setlist, which are from his 2020 first solo album "Walls," a few cover songs from his One Direction days, and a performance of his newly unreleased song "Copy of a Copy of a Copy" which surprised his fans.

Louis Tomlinson's 2022 World Tour

Following BTS and Dua Lipa, who garnered 756,000 and 284,000 viewership, respectively, the British pop star comes in strongly at third place in the "biggest live-streamed concert of 2020" regarding ticket sales based on Guinness' records. Louis has since acknowledged being awarded the record title on his social media with a tweet saying, "Can't get my head [a]round this! Thank you to anyone who watched the stream. Very proud moment! Faith in the Future."

Also to anyone who’s bought a ticket for the tour next year, thank you! It’s going to be special. 6 years of built up energy waiting for this moment! Roll on February — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 16, 2021



The singer is now steadily preparing for his 2022 world tour, which was announced to the public last November 10, and currently has five sold-out dates out of 20 announced by his management team. Louis claimed that the tour "is going to be special" and that he's built up "6 years of energy waiting for this moment."

