Chris Martin must first make the joke with Dakota Johnson's father before proposing to her.

Don Johnson recently claimed in an interview with "Good Day New York" that he will have the "conversation" with Coldplay leader Chris Martin before deciding to marry his daughter.

The 71-year-old told Rosanna Scotto on Tuesday, "We kind of like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position and a little further down the road with each other, and then we have the talk."

But is he team Chris Martin?

Don admitted that, despite being a watchful parent, he supports the "50 Shades of Gray" actress's relationship with the "My Universe" hitmaker.

"If she's happy, I will be happy," Don said, even adding that the singer is a "lovely guy."

He even added that he's excited about a possible wedding in the near future and the newest addition to their families, saying, "I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin Engaged Already?

In October, a tip came in from a source who alerted OK! magazine the 44-year-old has already proposed to the "How To Be Single" actress, who has already answered "yes."

"They'll marry in early 2022; the announcement didn't come as a surprise to their loved ones, but there were a lot of happy tears, and everyone is overjoyed for them."

Chris and Dakota have been dating since 2017 and are still going strong. Their bond is strengthening, since they have already acquired a home together and are rumored to be attending A-list events and getting matching tattoos.

However, the two are keeping their connection private, and it appears that this will continue after their relationship is improved.

Dakota's mother, Melanie Griffith, said that despite the two are over over heels in love, they keep their relationship so private that even their friends and family are tolerant of it.

"Dakota is very private about her life and I respect that."

READ ALSO: Carrie Underwood Marriage In Crisis: Singer and Mike Fisher Nonstop Bickering Over THESE?

But Aren't They Married Already?

Dakota Johnson was spotted with a large ring on her finger in December 2020, sparking engagement rumors, although no one verified it at the time.

Meanwhile, Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is claimed to be so supportive of his relationship with the brunette beauty that she is cheering for them to marry.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton To Undergo Liposuction Because Gwen Stefani Forced Him To?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.