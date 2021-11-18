Eddie Vedder may not be very close to "Nirvana" frontman Kurt Cobain, but the "Pearl Jam" singer has deep sentiments over his death, which shocked him when he found out about the tragic news.

In his Audible Original titled "I Am Mine," the musician recalled the time when he found out about Cobain's overdose.

According to Yard Barker, the singer was rushed to a hospital in Rome on March 4, 1994, after his wife Courtney Love found him in his hotel room. The frontman was in a drug-induced coma for 20 hours after taking 50 Rohypnol pills.

Vedder said he went to a gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes, and he saw a newspaper that says Kurt Cobain almost died because of his overdose.

"He was in Italy. He took too many pills or something, And by the time I got home, I had a freakout, like a crazy breakdown, just going like 'No, no, no.'" he said. (via People Magazine)

The singer said he couldn't imagine the world without Kurt Cobain, and he was terrified of the situation. He said he didn't know him that well as they only had a few conversations in the past but hoped that the news he read wasn't true.

"please don't let that be true. And then he survived that. And I was so grateful," he added.

READ ALSO: First Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, Now Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez: Split Causing Fans to Lose Hope

A month later, after the overdose, Cobain died of suicide. His body was discovered by an electrician who was working in his home in Seattle.

Prior to his death, he had been missing for almost a week. The news comes as a shock to the people close to him and his fans.

Dave Grohl, "Nirvana's" former drummer, revealed in his memoir "The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," how he struggled with the frontman's death.

He said Cobain's death was the most challenging part of the book to write as it took a toll on his overall well-being.

The "Foo Fighters" founder said he couldn't listen to music on the radio for days and avoided playing instruments.

To cope with his loss, Grohl went to Ireland where he saw a hitchhiker wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt. The incident left him emotional and made him move forward.

"And it was that moment that I decided, OK, I'm going to start over." he wrote.

READ MORE: Young Dolph Dead: Did The 36-Year-Old Rapper Predict His Death Weeks Before? [LOOK]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.