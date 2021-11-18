Ahead of the release of her new album, "30," on Friday, Adele spoke candidly about the positive effects her weight loss brought specifically to her back and its discs.

In an interview with The Face magazine, Adele proudly said she is more agile now as she can already move more. She worked harder on making her core strong to strengthen her back, as well.

"I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless," she detailed.

The "Set Fire To The Rain" hitmaker added she had been in pain because of her back throughout half of her life. She would reportedly suffer more whenever she was stressed, or she had been in a bad posture for a long time.

Fortunately, her life changed when she began working out. After losing weight, Adele also got her tummy strong. With her current health status and physique, she can finally do more and even play with her kids all day long.

Adele's Weight Loss Also Brought Massive Change In Her Style

During the same interview, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer said she needed to purchase a new wardrobe since her current physique does not fit her old clothes anymore.



"I used to love a smock. I can't wear them no more, they make me look a bit weird. I had to get rid of a lot of clothes that I had great memories in," she said. Her jewelry - especially her rings - is also way bigger now.

Despite showing a massive achievement in her journey, Adele reportedly still has things about her body she does not like.

Per the singer, Vogue wanted her to wear sleeveless dresses on the cover of the magazine. However, she refused to do so as she did not want to show her arms. Even after losing weight, she reportedly still does not like how they look like.

Still - overall - her weight loss' effects have been essential to her in physical and mental aspects. While she has already lost most of her weight, she noted she remains confident as she was before.

