Adele Enjoys Rare Night Out With Rich Paul During Her Break From Music

Adele and her fiancé, Rich Paul, were spotted enjoying a rare date night at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Saturday.

The couple, who have been keeping a low profile lately, sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena, showing off their easygoing style despite the Lakers' 95-117 loss.

The 36-year-old "Hello" singer looked chic in a gray button-up shirt paired with matching pants, adding a tan jacket and gold jewelry to complete the look.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old sports agent Rich Paul kept it casual in a black long-sleeved shirt and a white baseball cap. The pair appeared to be enjoying each other's company, chatting throughout the game.

Adele has been on an indefinite break from music, following her emotional farewell to fans in September 2024.

According to PageSix, during a concert in Germany, the Grammy-winning artist explained her decision, telling the crowd, "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

She added, "I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."

👩🏼‍🤝‍👨🏿Adele & Rich Paul attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game at Crypto Arena on April 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California 🏀

📸Photos by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/vUTdQS6cO9 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) April 20, 2025

Adele and Rich Paul Spark Engagement Rumors Again After Her Vegas Residency

Her Las Vegas residency, which wrapped up in November 2024, marked her last performance before stepping away from the stage.

During her Las Vegas residency, Adele often spoke openly about her personal life. She shared with fans that she hopes to have a child with her partner, Rich Paul, once her residency comes to an end

Although the couple tends to keep their relationship private, they have been seen together at various events, including sporting occasions like this recent Lakers game, Hola said.

Adele and Rich first sparked romance rumors in July 2021 when they were spotted at the NBA Finals.

In 2022, Adele fueled engagement rumors when she wore a massive pear-shaped diamond ring at the Brit Awards.

Despite their low-key approach, Adele has occasionally addressed her relationship in public. During a concert in 2023, she joked about being married, referring to Rich as her "husband."

However, she later confirmed their engagement in August 2024 while performing in Germany. When a fan asked her to marry them, Adele responded, "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married!" showing off her engagement ring to a cheering crowd.