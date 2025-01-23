Adele's Old Mansion Now Deemed 'Unsellable' After She Suggested to Anderson Cooper That It's Haunted

Adele is being blamed for the reason that a mansion cannot be sold.

In a new report, the "Hello" singer's past comments about the other side of life has deterred buyers from a multi-million dollar mansion.

The Independent reports that Nicholas Sutton, who owns the house in West Sussex, has struggled to sell the luxurious home after Adele previously claimed that the house was haunted when she lived there in 2012.

The mansion is worth $7.4 million and Adele memorably appeared on 60 Minutes in 2012 where she told Anderson Cooper that she had found the home "scary." A separate British tabloid then claimed in a report that Adele thought the house was haunted.

"This is, this house is a bit of a cliche, really. This bit's all quite scary, really. It was a convent for a little while," Adele said during the interview.

Sutton said via The Independent, "Unfortunately, during an interview on CBS, Adele remarked that she believed the house to be haunted. This comment negatively impacted future marketing efforts and continues to affect the property's reputation to this day."

Because of Adele's past comments and Sutton's inability to sell the 10-bedroom mansion, he is now asking that the property to be converted into apartments.

"The only offer received over the years was in August 2020, but the prospective buyer withdrew after learning about the property's supposed haunted status, which was publicly mentioned by Adele during her tenancy," Sutton said.

The homeowner has gone on to claim that he has tried to sell the house for 14 years, but has had no luck no matter what he has done.

Adele has not commented on the latest report and the singer is reportedly taking a break from music following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency.

When asked what her plans were post residency, Adele responded: "Don't have any f---ng plans."

The residency kicked off in 2022 and was launched shortly after she released her acclaimed album 30 in 2021. The album included the chart-topping single "Easy on Me."