Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are finally online-official! The odd couple made a public debut by wearing matching pajamas on instagram along with the family matriarch Kris Jenner.

The photo was posted by @falavorflavoffial as a tribute to Pete Davidson's birthday.

The news of the blooming romance started after spotting Kim and Pete holding hands on a ride at Knotts Scary Farm in Southern California after their SNL show. They were spotted hanging out on several dates in NYC and LA. The pair even shared a kiss during their SNL skit last October 9th.

Speculations rose when the Keeping up with the Kardashian star bought Davidson as her plus one to Simon Huck's birthday party at Zero Bond.

An insider from Hollywood life has shared how head over heels Kim is towards Pete. Apparently the insider gushed that "Kim has not stopped talking to her sisters about Pete since SNL. This isn't like Kim because Kim gets bored so easily and right now she is still giddy about the guy. She knows about his reputation and about his past but she doesn't care. She has a past too and if anyone can get a man to become attached to one woman, it's Kim. They text all day every day and she shares these texts with her sisters. She is very much into him and this is not a fling, it seems."

Meanwhile, Kim's estranged husband Kanye West was confirmed to be dating the model Vinetria. The huge age gap hasn't been an issue as their relationship seems to have taken a serious turn when the duo decided to show up at Kanye's Donda Academy's debut basketball game. It has been reported that this was their first ever public appearance as a couple.

Kim Kardashian and Davidson's ex Ariana Grande seemed to be on good terms as Kim received a PR package of Ariana's new make up collection. Kim has promoted Ariana Grande amid the rumors making it safe to assume that all is well between the two. North West, Kim's eldest daughter with Kanye has repeatedly expressed how much she adores the pop star.

Pete Davidson and ex girlfriend Ariana Grande seemed to be on amicable terms as well and used their relationship drama as a joke and even spawned a hit single "Thank you, next." from it. Since the pop star is currently happily married to Dalton Gomez, she has been silent about the issue and most likely isn't bothered.

