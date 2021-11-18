EXO Baekhyun's videos on his YouTube channel will be deleted, SM Entertainment confirmed.

On Thursday, SM Entertainment shocked EXO-L's and Baekhyun-biased fans after announcing it would delete all contents from the K-pop idol's YouTube channel. It reasoned out that the move will be made to prevent future misunderstandings and issues.

For what it's worth, Baekhyun's YouTube channel has been releasing one episode per day following his enlistment. The K-pop idol recorded the clips before beginning his military service.

"It is not illegal to upload content that was pre-recorded and created before Baekhyun's enlistment but we decided to delete all the contents we uploaded after Baekhyun's enlistment to prevent any misunderstanding," the statement went on.



SM Entertainment also asked for the understanding of Baekhyun's fans since it only wanted to protect him and the label.

Baekhyun's Fans Heartbroken Following Announcement

Although fans approved it to protect the K-pop idol, some fans expressed their dismay as Baekhyun worked hard in giving all those clips to fans while he was away from the spotlight.

One said, "what's so frustrating is that we all know baekhyun worked so hard for this. he prepared for exo's special album as well as his solo comeback bambi. he prepared & practiced for light online concert, pre-recorded osts & collaborations, and did vlives while filming for kyoongtube."

"Baekhyun did nothing wrong he has pure intentions to make videos for us while he is away to keep us happy monthly," another added.

Baekhyun made his fans sad as he enlisted in the military exactly on his 29th birthday. He bid goodbye to fans through the fan community app, LYSN. At that time, he pledged he would work harder for fans who wait for him and miss him during his absence.

SM Entertainment added Baekhyun would enlist as a social worker following his three weeks of basic training due to his hypothyroidism. He became the sixth member to enter the military, following Xiumin, DO, Chen, Suho, and Chanyeol.

Aside from heartfelt messages, Baekhyun also left his fans with his single, "Bambi," from his third mini-album of the same title.

"I think with 'Bambi', I'm turning into an adult from a boy," the EXO member said during an online press conference, as quoted by The Korea Herald.

