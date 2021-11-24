G-Eazy is mourning for the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted, and many fans have been rallying their support online for the rapper; what was his mom's cause of death?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the 32-year-old rapper recently took to his Instagram to post a heartwarming tribute for his late mother featuring her throwback photos.

He said he's shocked by the incident, and it's going to take a while for him to process that one of the closest people in his life is already gone. (read the full post below)

The outlet suggested that Suzanne's passed away after a long battle with an illness; however, G-Eazy did not confirm this in his post.

After his mom's passing, the rapper said he couldn't stop crying, and it hurts everywhere.

"There's no safe place to hide and there's no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn't hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you're out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much," he added.

G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, had suffered from substance and alcohol addiction in the past, and he mentioned that Suzanne sent him a letter that is hard for him to read.

The rapper said the letter had inspired him to care for himself and go for treatment.

The "Hate The Way" hitmaker had numerous records in the past, including the one in Stockholm, Sweden, a few years back where he was arrested on "suspicion of assault, possesion of narcotics and use of narcotics."

"Our hearts are broken, but they are full of love and gratitude for the life you gave us. With us always... we love you mom," he concluded.

Per the outlet, G-Eazy was born in Fresno, California, and Suzanne raised him and his brother as a single mother. She left her former husband Edward, in the mid-1990s.

READ ALSO: Justin Timberlake Plans To Reunite With Britney Spears So He Can Do THIS

Fans Rally Their Support

After the post made rounds on the internet, many fans and friends took to the comment section to send their love and support to the rapper during these challenging times.

"I'm so sorry for your loss , sending my deepest condolences she's forever right by your side and always watching over you," one fan wrote.

"My deep deep condolences Gerald. God bless her soul. What an amazing women. Glad to have been able to spark a spliff with her," musician Ben Baller wrote.

"bro my heart is aching.. I love you brotha always here for you!! she was the sweetest lady man continue to make her proud!! she watching over you now & will always be with you," hip hop artist Yung Pinch commented.

READ MORE: What are the Finance Sources for Music Industry

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.