Justin Timberlake has kept a low profile since Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was lifted.

He is apparently ready to end the quiet, but it will not be on his social media platforms, as he has done in the past.

Following his public apologies for producing the controversial documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in February, the "Cry Me A River" singer had a lot to say to the pop princess.

According to a source close to the 40-year-old singer, she enjoys watching the "Womanizer" hitmaker embrace the good that will come now that she is no longer under conservatorship.

And now that she's free, Justin is reportedly hoping he could personally talk to Britney and apologize to her face-to-face.

The source told Hollywood Life, "Justin would love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him."

It will still be contingent on Britney's permission, since the "Sexy Back" singer is said to be wary about interfering with her present lifestyle.

"Justin is quite certain that Britney has heard his apologies and he hopes that she understands that if she needs him in any way, he would gladly assist her in any way that he could," says Justin Timberlake, despite the fact that he hasn't personally reached out to Britney Spears.

But, in terms of keeping things discreet, the insider noted that Justin requires it. He also hopes that his gesture would be perceived as sincere, as that is his actual purpose.

"Framing Britney Spears," which was released in February 2021, brought light on the entire Britney Spears scenario and exposed her father and his colleagues to the award-winning performer's wrongdoings.

The documentary also took a shot at Justin Timberlake for revealing that Britney Spears was no longer a virgin during their breakup.

Justin Timberlake Expresses Regret To Britney Spears

After some fans identified and threatened him in social media posts about how he treated Britney in the past, Justin Timberlake rushed to Instagram to publicly apologize after the documentary aired.

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

The dad-of-two added, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

