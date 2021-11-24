Despite Jessie J being one of the most in-demand artists of this generation for her popularity and talent in singing, the singer kept her personal life private most of the time. More recently, she's ready to share her vulnerability to the world as she revealed one of her most tremendous losses in life.

Taking to her Instagram, the "Who You Are" songstress posted a photo of herself holding a negative pregnancy test as her eyes were visibly crying.

The singer also shared a quote that says, "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work and that's okay. It doesn't mean that you've failed." (read the complete post below)

Jessie J went on to reveal in the caption that she suffered a miscarriage. She mentioned that she was laughing yesterday with a friend, saying how she is going to get through her gig in Los Angeles without telling her fans that she's expecting a baby.

However, by afternoon, she had a hard time continuing her show as she found out that after undergoing her third scan, her baby had no longer had a heartbeat.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know," she wrote. (via Daily Star)

Despite grieving for her tragic loss, she said she wanted to continue her gig. She then clarified that she wouldn't sing for the sake of avoiding the grieving process, but rather, she knew singing would help her.

She then addressed that some people would want her to cancel her concert, but she mentioned that she started singing for "joy," to fill her soul and self-love therapy.

Elsewhere in the post, Jessie J revealed the reason why she decided to get pregnant.

She mentioned that "life is short," and it's all that she ever wanted. The "Thunder" hitmaker is not losing hope as she mentioned that pregnancy was a "miracle" and could happen to her again.

"Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay," she went on.

Fans Rally Their Support After Jessie J's Announcement

After sharing the post, many fans and celebrities took to the comment section and on Twitter to send their love to the singer. "I'm so sorry jessie sending loads of love," Pixie Lott wrote.

So proud of her for talking about this ❤️

I don’t think anyone can relate to this kind of pain and loss. We need to normalize this more in our society and support women and families more as they go through this loss and grief https://t.co/kmIfl8ddXZ — Gambit | ARTPOP (@triconofVenus) November 24, 2021

"I'm so sorry, sending you all the love what a brave attitude, it's so beautiful to see your love for music and life," Biel Gava commented.

