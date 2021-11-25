As Adele's latest album "30" continues to break streaming records and sell millions of copies worldwide, one independent artist claims that the singer ripped off the sound of numerous songs from her latest album; is this true?

According to Ace Showbiz, an unsigned independent singer named Xiomara recently took to her Twitter account to share a video comparison of the singer's "Hold On, released a few weeks back, and her track titled "Barbara," which was dropped in July.

"Hold tf on #Adele NOT COOL," she wrote. (watch the video below)

Xiomara didn't stop there as she claimed the Academy Award-winning singer copied a total of seven songs from her.

In another post, the artist alleged that Adele also copied her sense of style, saying she first wore the orange turtleneck and leather jacket combo last year.

After her posts made rounds on the internet, the independent singer amassed mixed reactions from fans.

One of Adele's supporters defended her by saying it's impossible for the "Easy On Me" songstress to copy her track as the timeline "doesn't make sense."

"Timeline doesn't make sense. If she heard your song in July, she would have to write the song and record it and produce the album. That would give her only 4 months to do all these. To produce her vinyl, she needed to submit the completed 6 months prior. It's way before your song," the fan wrote.

One fan expressed their disappointment with Xiomara, saying she shouldn't bring other artists down to promote her music.

READ ALSO: Rapper 99 Rus Uses Social Media To Launch His Music Career

"It's just really sad that you have to promote your music in this way and by trying to put down other artists. Feeling kinda sorry for you tbh," one wrote.

Other users rallied their support to Xiomara, saying Adele blatantly took inspiration from an independent Black singer & songwriter.

At the time of this writing, Adele has not publicly responded to the accusations against her. On the other hand, Xiomara did not mention whether she'll pursue legal action against the 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

Adele's '30' Continues To Succeed

Adele's latest record is considered to be one of the most successful debuts of 2021.

According to Billboard, "30" had the biggest week of 2021 for any album in the United States; the title previously belonged to her good friend Drake for his record "Certified Lover Boy."

The singer's album has earned over 660,000 equivalent album units in the US from November 19 to 22.

Drake, on the other hand, only had 613,000 units earned.

READ MORE: Internet Sensation Brandon Delgado Is Ready to Rule the RnB Scene

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.