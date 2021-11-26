Mickey Guyton's 9-month old baby boy, Grayson, is reportedly "doing so much better" after his recent trip to the hospital.

The country artist's son is steadily recovering after being hospitalized on November 18 for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug." According to this article by Entertainment Tonight, the little angel was not doing so well a few days prior as the first-time mom posted an update on her social media account.

"He's not in the clear yet but he's on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your love and support," the starlet had tweeted on Saturday.

The post contained a black-and-white snapshot of Grant Savoy, in what seems to be a hospital room, gently holding his son closely to his chest with an apparent concerned and slightly distraught facial expression.

Mickey Guyton Receives Support from Netizens

The tweet had garnered positive comments from netizens who provided Guyton with uplifting words such as "You and your boy have been in my thoughts today. I'm glad things are better and I hope mightily for Grayson to fully recovery very shortly."

You and your boy have been in my thoughts today. I'm glad things are better and I hope mightily for Grayson to fully recover very shortly. — Brett Bannor (@brettbannor) November 20, 2021

Later that same day, the celeb tweeted another photo with the caption "Update on Gray," revealing what happened to the infant. The baby got sick a week before but was only sent to the ER recently and discovered to have problems with his stomach.



"He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid. Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his lab [reports] are showing [that] he is headed in the right direction," she said.

Mickey Guyton Leaves Son

Guyton appeared on the Today Show, where she confirmed to Al Roker that her little boy had just come back home from the ICU and was being taken care of by his dad.

Based on the short interview, the "Do You Want To Build A Snowman" singer decided to leave her husband and son behind in Arlington, Texas, and flew out to New York to participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The musician had felt excited to be invited by the event organizers as one of the special guests for the night, which Guyton considered a "pinch me" moment since this will be her first-ever parade performance.

However, it seemed like she was more thrilled to get the show over with and catch a flight back home to see her son as soon as possible. "As soon as the parade is done, I'm getting on a flight to go back and be with him for Thanksgiving," Guyton confessed to the morning show host.

The celebrity also shared the things she was grateful for, which happened to be her personal relationships. "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life," Guyton said.

