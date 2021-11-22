Fans felt joy indeed after spotting a short message was relayed by Britney Spears after Lady Gaga spoke about her being an inspiration during the "House Of Gucci" screening.

In a recent interview with Lady Gaga that ET Canada got on camera, she left a comment following the "Criminal" singer's conservatory end.

The singer-actress candidly said, "I've been watching this for a long time, and the way that [Britney] was treated in this business was really wrong."

Thanks, Lady Gaga

The "Star Is Born" actress also added, "I think she will forever be an inspiration to women."

Following the interview, Spears shared another love message after she previously reshared a video of her after Christina Aguilera. She posted an update on her official Instagram account, attaching a photo of Gaga. It read, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words."



"You've inspired me too and I'm in love with this outfit !!!! You're my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B⁣," she concluded.

Many fans have called for the two pop stars to come together for a song in the comments underneath the post. "Legend supporting legend," one user commented. "Does this mean A COLLAB?" asked another.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Lawyer Makes Huge Demands Concerning 'Electronic Surveillance' Taken Under Father Jamie

Earlier on, the "Criminal" singer also compared Lady Gaga's response to Christina Aguilera regarding the conservatorship.

The first part of her Instagram story showed Aguilera at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards, being interviewed and asked if the two had any communication. However, her representative, Brett Ruttenberg, cut off the reporter, "No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye!"

This has come to Spears' attention and said, "I love and adore everyone who supported me ... but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!!!" Spears captioned over Aguilera being interviewed per Page Six.

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about???" she exclaimed. "I'm the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you ... Yes I do matter!"

It followed with another story thanking Lady Gaga and wrote, "Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!"

After 13 years of being under her father, Jamie, Britney Spears is free from conservatorship, which officially terminated earlier this month.

READ MORE: Britney Spears To Hold $1M Worth Birthday Bash Over ONE Reason [Report]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.