Rico Nasty recently received disagreement from the fans of Playboi Carti after she appeared as an opening act for the concert.

According to XXL, Carti held his "King Vamp Tour" along with Nasty and Ken Car$on. However, a scene from their recent stop in Los Angeles, Saturday, November 6, went viral on social media, showing the "Nightmare Vacation" singer performing.

The video captured Rico reacting to the "poor reception" in the concert, as the source would describe. She stated on the stage, "This is what the f- we gon' do for you disrespectful muthaf-rs out there."

Rico Nasty Calls Out Disrespectful Fans

"B-ch, we gon' sit in muthafuckin silence," she exclaimed from the stage. "Don't you f-cking play. What you think this is? It's not that." The crowd then starts to chant Carti's name. "This is fucking lame," Rico adds. "He doesn't even know you guys."

After the event, Rico Nasty quote-tweeted a fan who had something to say regarding the singer. "Those niggas would spit on [you in real life] it's pathetic," she responded to a fan she quoted saying they wanted to see the "Sky" rapper and Car$on more compared to her.

"Carti owns you," another person rebutted, which made Rico respond, "He won't let u suck his dick bro leave him alone."

"Yeah I said it. Not deleting sh-t. Try me again. [I'll] fly off stage and possess you," the 24-year-old proclaimed. "Y'all mothers should have swallowed you little pissy frogs."

Nasty's Fans In Defense

As soon as Rico Nasty trended on Twitter, many fans came in complete defense after hearing the news spreading. One said, "Honestly Rico Nasty being an opener for Playboi Carti makes alot of sense in regards to the energy both bring musically/live. Unfortunately the majority of Carti's fans are teenage white boys who hate and/or don't talk to women."

Another also stated, "booing rico nasty is actually insane. the way i'd give everything to see her live." The tweet was supported with a lot of compliments for Nasty, emphasizing her energy and stage presence.

One more Twitter user declared to the music community, "Dont ever fix your mouth to say anything about Rico Nasty if its not "legend" "icon" or "innovator."

