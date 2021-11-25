Is Jade Thirlwall the next Little Mix member to leave?

Jesy Nelsonannounced her departure from the band in December 2020, after several fruitful years with them.

Despite rumors that the band is going on hiatus or perhaps disbanding, the wheels are in motion for each of them to become huge stars in their own right.

Jade has already begun working on her solo career, according to The Sun, by joining with the same management organization as former One Direction member Harry Styles.

The 28-year-old English singer held multiple meetings with Full Stop Management a few months ago, according to a source, but just recently signed to be a member of their management organization.

They went on to claim that the corporation believes Jade will become a "big star" in the same way that Harry [Styles] has after his band's sabbatical.

According to the source, "Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she's already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses."

Aside from focusing more on music, Jade Thirlwall is apparently making preparations for additional TV appearances, which might help her achieve her goal of being the biggest celebrity in the world.

The surviving members of Little Mix, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, are said to have no bad blood and are highly supportive of each other's "exciting time" behind the scenes.

It's worth mentioning, though, that Jade is the third individual to be signed by a music management company. In March, it was announced that Leigh-Anne had signed with Tap Music Management, the same company that managed Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa's careers.

She also had the opportunity to act in a new film and even host an awards event.

Is Little Mix Disbanding?

Last month,The Sun speculated that Little Mix might split in November due to the negative aftermath from Jesy Nelson's departure.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix but it is now very evident that the end of the road has been reached," their source claimed, adding, "There has been a lot of conjecture about the future of Little Mix but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached."

According to reports, the band's impending and long-awaited Confetti tour will be their farewell to their fans.

