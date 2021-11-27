As Plastic Hearts album celebrates its 1st anniversary, Miley Cyrus thanks fans by posting unreleased photos of her album. She tweeted 4 seemingly wild photos that captured her spunk and allure.

Unreleased images shot by @TheRealMickRock to celebrate 1 year of #PlasticHearts 💔



On set he said “This may be the last album cover I ever photograph”…. It was.



Thank you to everyone who supported me & this project. pic.twitter.com/0taHAdQlAs — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 27, 2021

Cyrus debuted in the rock genre with this album, which received positive reviews from critics. It produced the smash singles "Midnight Sky" and "Prisoner," charted at #2 in the United States, and has over 1.5 billion Spotify streams. 'PlasticHearts' is an Iconic Masterpiece that should've been nominated for Grammys. Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly were both enraged after being passed over for Grammy nominations.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards candidates were announced on November 23, and neither Miley nor MGK's albums (named Plastic Hearts and Tickets to My Downfall, respectively) were included. Understandably, neither artist appears pleased with the news, with the two rushing to Twitter to express their displeasure - and it's safe to say they're a little bit sour.

Shortly after the nominations were revealed, Machine Gun Kelly tweeted "wtf is wrong with the grammys". The pop-punk album was a radical change from his prior rap sound, but it was well received by his fans. It has over a hundred million Spotify listens, is placed #1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, and has been hailed as the singer's breakout album throughout the year. MGK's first solo-album Tickets To My Downfall, which was wildly successful was not nominated for any Grammy categories this year. Sadly, MGK has never garnered a Grammy nomination, so this is not a new event for him. However, he recently won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist. Unlike the Grammys, which are decided by a panel of critics, the American Music Awards are decided by fans.



wtf is wrong with the grammys — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021

MGK later followed up with a second tweet, quoting lyrics from his song 'title track' which read: "I sold some tickets to come see my downfall, / it sold out in minutes / I saw friends in the front row"

i sold some tickets to come see my downfall,

it sold out in minutes

i saw friends in the front row — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021

Miley Cyrus also tweeted her reaction to the news. Sharing an article with a list of 30 artists who haven't won Grammys, she wrote, "In good company. " . At least there's a bright side then, right Miley?"

In good company. 🤘🏻 https://t.co/ASoUeuTIJ9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2021

The singer broke from her pop roots to explore rock music this year, reinvigorating her fans in the process. Her album got critical awards from Rolling Stone and landed a spot on Billboard's "Top Rock Albums" chart. While Miley hasn't earned any nominations for her own albums or singles, she is technically nominated for her work on Lil Nas X's Montero album, which is up for Album of the Year. She was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2014 for Bangerz, although Machine Gun Kelly has yet to be recognized for a Grammy.

The Grammy Awards will be held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31st this year. The award show will be live broadcast for spectators to watch at home, as is customary. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole, and Jon Batiste are the singers with the most nominations, with 84 total. Stay tuned for further information!

