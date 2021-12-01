Britney Spears recently got her freedom from her years-long conservatorship, and fans are anticipating her to return to the stage and release more music; however, the pop star recently shared a photo saying that she had retired; is this true?

The "Gimme More" songstress recently posted an Instagram reel of a baby sleeping in an inflatable bed. She wrote in the caption, "I've retired and am just living the life!!!" with laughing emojis.

After the video made rounds on the internet, many fans were divided by Spears' caption as many of them claimed that the pop star was messing around.

"She is joking relax everyone thats why she used those emoji. Even if she is her happiness and health is what matters to us," one fan wrote.

"She's just joking just like the idol thing Britney said a lot of times that she enjoys doing her work and will perform again," another fan wrote.

"she was saying the other week how she wanted to work on music so i doubt she changed her mind that quickly + i think if she was going to acc retire she'd probably at least make a vid or something announcing it," one tweeted.

Despite the speculation, some fans sent their support to Spears, saying that she deserved to retire from the industry after the lengthy conservatorship she had been through.

At the time of this writing, Britney Spears has not released an official statement whether she's retiring from the music industry or not.

Britney Spears Voicing Out Her Retirement?

In early reports, Britney Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, announced that he's cutting ties with the pop star.

In the resignation letter by Deadline, Rudolph mentioned that he hadn't spoken to the singer for more than two years.

In the letter, he also mentioned that Spears "had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

He concluded his resignation by saying he'll be there if the singer needs him. Britney Spears has not publicly commented on the matter.

Britney Spears To Work With Producer Sean Garrett?

In an interview with TMZ, producer Sean Garrett voiced his opinion on Spears' music comeback, saying he's willing to work with the pop star, but he has reservations.

Garrett, who previously worked with the "Til The World Ends" hitmaker before, mentioned that he would love to work with Spears again, but the singer must be stable first.

