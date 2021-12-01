Avril Lavigne spoke up about "resisting" in falling in love with Mod Sun, making their relationship complicated before making it official.

Long-time fans of Lavigne rejoiced when she finally announced she got a beau this year. However, the process of establishing the relationship was not easy at all.

In a new interview with Nylon, Lavigne said she is happy with her current relationship with Mod Sun. However, she almost never allowed herself to fall for him while working together for her upcoming album.

According to the 37-year-old pop-punk queen, she battled against herself and tried not having any feelings for the musician. Resisting so hard not to stumble upon romance was "the most" she ever tried to.

She also called falling in love while making music about broken hearts truly "hilarious."

"I wrote that one on my own," she said. "It was like, 'OK, don't tell me you love me unless you mean it. Because I don't want to get f-d up again."

Avril Lavigne Almost Closed Doors For Love

Before dating Mod Sun, she previously wedded Chad Kroeger and Deryck Whibley. With her failed relationships, she swore off romance due to the continuous, heartbreaking splits.

Per the singer, she indeed believed in love despite going through the worst because of it. When Lavigne was still able to get back up on her feet, everything failed again, and it led to her thinking she needed a break from relationships.



"I feel like I've had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I'm f-ing sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.' So I bought a house, and I wasn't waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, 'I'm doing this for me now. I'm the only person, I'm the only one I can rely on,'" she went on.

However, she met the rapper and producer to work on "Flames" for his album "Internet Killed The Rockstar." When they began working in the studio, both of them reportedly felt an immediate connection.

In February, dating speculations emerged after the public photographed them having dinner in West Hollywood. A news outlet also confirmed Mod Sun had Lavigne's name tattooed on his nape. An Entertainment Tonight's insider eventually revealed that the duo is officially dating.

