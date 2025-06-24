Dolly Parton Announces Las Vegas Return Following Husband's Death, Sets December Shows

Country music legend Dolly Parton is set to make her long-awaited return to the Las Vegas Strip this December, marking her first extended performance run in over three decades.

The six-show residency, titled "Dolly: Live in Las Vegas," will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 4 to December 13.

Dolly expressed that she's beyond thrilled about the upcoming shows, sharing just how much this moment means to her. "I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there. I'm looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

Fans can look forward to hearing some of Dolly's most beloved classics during the shows, including favorites like "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," "9 to 5," and also "I Will Always Love You."

According to ENews, tickets for all six show dates—December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13—will be available starting June 25 at 10:00 am PT on Ticketmaster.

VIP packages will be available, offering exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets, backstage tours, and access to Dolly's Rhinestone Lounge.

This announcement comes just months after the death of Dolly's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who passed away in March at age 82.

Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling! ✨ I’m taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, a limited-run engagement from December 4-13. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, June 25th at 10 am PT! https://t.co/fR2lVaG9B0 pic.twitter.com/6R0UE9mFIG — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 23, 2025

Dolly Parton Honors Late Husband With New Song Tribute

As a touching tribute, Dolly Parton released a new song called "If You Hadn't Been There," honoring the deep love and bond she's shared over the decades.

"Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23," she wrote in a touching Instagram post. "Like all great love stories, they never end."

Fans attending the December performances can also expect the star's signature glamour and storytelling charm.

The concert series is scheduled to run alongside the National Finals Rodeo, a major event in the city's entertainment calendar, USA Today said.

Dolly, now 79, had stepped back from public appearances after her husband's passing but is clearly ready to share her music with fans once again.

Her return to the stage comes amid several other creative projects, including her autobiographical musical "Dolly: A True Original Musical," set to debut in Nashville in July, and her touring symphony show "Threads: My Songs in Symphony."

She also recently surprised fans by teaming up with rock band Mötley Crüe for a new version of their 1985 song "Home Sweet Home," reimagined as a duet and slated for release on the band's upcoming compilation "From the Beginning" this September.