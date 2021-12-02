Clarence Avant's wife Jacqueline was tragically shot and died in their $7.3 million house in Beverly Hills' Trousdale Estates during a home invasion robbery on Tuesday night.

Just after 2:20 a.m., cops responded to a call, and when they arrived, Jacqueline was already dead.

It's unknown whether The Black Godfather was hurt in the incident.

Residents of the rich neighborhood are now scared of Los Angeles' "out of control" crime epidemic, which has impacted their region in recent weeks.

The music entrepreneur and a security guard were both there when the intruders stormed in, according to police.

Authorities say it's too early in their investigation to determine if the event started as a home invasion or burglary.

Several robberies had been reported in the vicinity where Jackie was shot before the last incident, according to Beverly Hills Chief of Police Mark Stanbrook.

Because there is a murder involved, the town is considered to be on edge.

According to one neighborhood resident who talked to The Sun, they spent the entire night with the police and expressed their disbelief at having anything like that happen in their town, which they felt was safe.

"There have been two break-ins nearby in the last few weeks but nothing like this."

Despite many break-ins, the neighbor noted that residents in their area were still "feeling comfortable" about their community - until Clarence Avant's wife was slain in a robbery.

They explained, "I think it might be something else and not a robbery because how crazy do you have to be to go to a double cul-de-sac with a guard sitting there?"

Following many house robberies in the city, the Los Angeles Police Department admitted last month that there is a "ongoing criminal trend."

Violent street robberies and daring smash-and-grab attacks on high-end retail shops shook the city.

Jacqueline Avant Was A Nice Lady

A second resident who spoke to the outlet also gushed about Jacqueline Avant, saying she "was a very nice lady."

"We would see her walking all the time but lately we haven't seen the husband as much. Everybody in the neighborhood is so sad and scared because of what happened."

They went on to say, "It's crazy that this happened especially in Beverly Hills and in this neighborhood. Lately, a few houses down the street have been robbed."

