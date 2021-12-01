Shawn Mendes is said to be upset - not because of his breakup with Camila Cabello, but because of something else.

According to Hollywood Life, the "Stitches" singer is mourning the loss of Tarzan, the dog he had with the former Fifth Harmony member.

Though the 23-year-old singer-songwriter is attempting to move on with his life and is ready to go on a tour and release a new song, his tipster said that he couldn't get over being separated from his dog.

"Although he is in a decent headspace following his separation with Camila, there is one part of it that he cannot accept: being separated from his dog Tarzan!"

Around a year ago, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced on Instagram that they had adopted a new male dog named Tarzan.

His fiancée was seen snuggling with their new dog in a video released by the "Treat You Better" hitmaker at the time.

Shawn has apparently adopted Tarzan, and the dog has grown like a kid to him, according to the tipster.

"Now that him and Camila are broken up, she has Tarzan and he is really upset over the separation from him. He really misses Tarzan greatly."

However, it appears like the "Havana" singer is mocking her ex-boyfriend, since she has uploaded multiple photos and videos of the two on social media.

A few days ago, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of her petting Tarzan, captioning the post, "I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate."

Shawn also wants to reconcile with his dog and work something out with Camila because he hopes she intends to share Tarzan, according to the tipster.

"Shawn simply wants to see his dog, and he'd want to work out some sort of deal with Camila so they can share custody of Tarzan."

"Shawn truly believes that this is the greatest option for the dog," they continued.

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Have Broken Up

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confirmed their breakup in an Instagram post on Nov. 17, shocking fans.

Despite the fact that they have broken up, they have promised fans that they would remain "best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

