Clarence Avant's wife has died, according to reports.

Jaqueline Avant, the famed music executive's wife, was reportedly shot and died in a home invasion robbery.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred in the Trousdale Estates, a high-end neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

At 2:30 a.m., police got a call reporting a house invasion, with the caller informing the dispatcher that someone had been shot.

Jackie had already been transported to a local hospital when the Beverly Hills Police Department arrived.

People who broke into Clarence and Jackie Avant's house fired rounds and hit the latter, according to a tip.

The 90-year-old "Godfather of Black Music" was claimed to be at home, although it is presently unknown if he was injured.

Jay-Z, Diddy, and Baby Face are among the many celebrities who have frequently honored Clarence, and he was only recently elected into the Hall of Fame.

Jackie, who was 81 years old at the time, was the President of the Watts Neighbors. It is a child-care-oriented support group.

Clarence Avant's 57-year-old wife was also a member of UCLA's International Student Center's Board of Directors.

Clarence Avant Net Worth 2021

According to several reports, Clarence Avant has a net worth of $50 million, thanks to being an entrepreneur.

He left his positions as a legal directory clerk and a retail clerk to work as a weekend manager at a nightclub, where he learned that he has a natural aptitude that would be useful in the music industry.

Not as a musician, and certainly not as a talent scout.

However, he will be someone who can ensure that musicians receive the greatest possible agreements.

In a collaborative venture with MGM Records, Clarence Avant founded Venture Records Inc. It was created as a way for MGM's signed soul musicians to have a platform.

Clarence went on to become the first African-American to form a joint venture with a major record company, earning him the moniker "The Black Godfather."

He also launched Sussex Records Inc, which lasted barely six years before being forced to dissolve due to financial difficulties.

Clarence then became a film producer, became involved in Tabu Records and his most recent documentary from Netflix titled "The Black Godfather."

