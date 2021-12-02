YK Osiris's latest Instagram update has become a trending topic in just a few hours as the rapper is presented with an interesting way of clearing his massive debt to Drake.

The "Leave Me On Read" star is in dire need of either a financial advisor or better luck after finding himself in another sticky situation with one of his famous friends by the name of Aubrey Drake Graham. Sources reported that the rapper was apparently visiting the "God's Plan" singer in his humble abode on Tuesday for a simple get-together when Drake suddenly confronted him.

The celebrity had someone video record the moment he gave YK Osiris an ultimatum regarding the $60,000 the youngster had owed him. In the clip, Drake mentioned giving the rapper "an out" to his debt if he agrees to an on-the-spot private performance of his song "Worth It."

YK Osiris Clears Off His Debt

At first, it seemed like YK Osiris wasn't convinced that the older was serious as he was seen laughing in disbelief and saying, "I don't owe you no more." "You owe me six bands and you have to perform the song in the crib. What are you talking about? I'm giving you an out," the Canadian singer was heard saying.

According to Complex, this was not the first time the "Worth It" rapper was featured in headlines for his ridiculous debt.

The publication mentioned that YK Osiris had been "in the red" with Lil Baby just last week when the first footage of him getting confronted for his dues had gone viral. In the video, the "Sum 2 Prove" rapper had tried to jokingly ask the other to return the $5,000 he's owed him since April.

Netizens React to YK Osiris' Debts

Netizens have started noticing YK Osiris' repeating pattern of behavior with his rapper colleagues as the video of him paying off his debt spreads onto another social media platform.

People on Twitter have some thoughts on the artist as they joke about his recent interaction with Drake with reaction pictures "YK Osiris when rappers ask him about the money he owes." Even pity humor saying, "Aye please make sure y'all stream YK Osiris next single. My dawg [is] in a pinch right now."

YK Osiris when rappers ask him about the money he owes. pic.twitter.com/VG2SMRU4FW — Ahmed/Lakers stink🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 2, 2021



"First Lil Baby and now Drake? Why does YK Osiris owe so many other rappers money? Did he give baby girl all of his world AND coins? Was it Worth it?" another person tweeted.

Others seem to just recently get the gist of it all after researching. One user said, "So I really don't know much about these new artists. I just looked up YK Osiris and saw that a female fan gifted HIM $3,000?!?!?! BAAABY! The girls are LOST! They are losing the plot. They have no shame. I'm disturbed."

So I really don’t know much about these new artists. I just looked up YK Osiris and saw that a female fan gifted HIM $3,000?!?!?!



BAAABY! The girls are LOST! They are losing the plot. They have no shame. I’m disturbed. pic.twitter.com/yg3J6gyg7E — Britt | Check Out My Immune System Book! (@brittsliladvice) December 3, 2021



"YK Osiris be laughing with the men he owes putting him on the spot like you know he embarrassed and he knows he embarrassed but he gon just smile but deep down he wanna open on them like a school shooter for embarrassing him like that. That "haha Imma kill you" vibe," one netizen pointed out.

