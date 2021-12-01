BTS' vocalist Jin had his own outing in Los Angeles following the success of their first offline concert since pandemic called "Permission To Dance Live in LA" held in SoFi Stadium.

The singer updated their 41 million followers on Twitter regarding his Tuesday, November 30 visit to Six Flags, California donning a "Superman" cape with overalls on.

A few hours later, Jin uploaded another photo of him holding a funnel cake for which BTS ARMYs found adorable of him, adding a caption which translated, "a friend I made in Six Flags gave me Ice Cream as a gift."

식스플래그에서 사귄 친구가 아이스크림 선물해줌 pic.twitter.com/OgimMrp2on — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 30, 2021

'Worldwide Handsome Jin'

The soon-to-be birthday boy revealed more experiences from his trip through their fan community, Weverse, where he showed a photo of his cape matching his managers. Meanwhile, aside from the little "Superman" squad commotion, the singer also shared a conversation with a person, which seemed to be a fan, he met on his little break. He said in a post, "I was having fun at the amusement park today and instead of saying 'are you jin?' some ARMY asked me, 'are you wwh?" He was flustered.



The "Abyss" singer later clarified that the said friend he kept mentioning in his posts was a person-in-charge at Six Flag, who guided him around. He even explained that they were "cool."

After finding out that Jin spent a lovely day in an amusement park after their concert, fans quickly went on Twitter and expressed their joy seeing him having the best day.

One ARMY released their frustration after finding out that the idol came when they decided to leave for work. "IM FR SO UPSET HE WAS AT MY JOB AND I REQUESTED THIS DAY OFF?? $;&(&(&(&(&(&;$)3$:" They even added how it kept getting worse as they also worked at the Funnel cake station.

IM FR SO UPSET HE WAS AT MY JOB AND I REQUESTED THIS DAY OFF?? $;&(&(&(&(&(&;$)3$: — nana is seeing bts (@yo6nseok) November 30, 2021

It was also followed by another fan expressing their relief to see the members having their own free time relaxing after performing on stage.



Jin, along with his members, RM, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are still up for another set of concerts to be held on December 2-3 for simultaneous online and offline show.

According to SoFi Stadium, the "Butter" hitmakers became the first artist to achieve the highest ticket sales among any concert in stadium history, making their 4-day LA concert completely sold out.

